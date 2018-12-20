Rick Pitino reportedly finalizing deal to be a head coach again. Where is he landing?

Former University of Louisville and University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino is finalizing a deal to become a head coach for one of the best teams in the EuroLeague, according to ESPN.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Pitino will soon become the new head coach for Panathinkakios in Greece. He is expected to coach his first game shortly after Christmas, Wojnarowski reported without naming his sources.
Another reputable basketball journalist, Chris Sheridan of getmoresports.com, reports Pitino is “in talks” with the Greece squad. Sheridan also didn’t disclose his sources.
Pitino is more than a year removed from being fired from Louisville due to a college basketball corruption scandal.
In October, he told ESPN he was hoping to become an NBA head coach once again.
“I want to be a part of a team. I miss it terribly,” he told ESPN. “I’m using this time to really study the NBA. If something opens up with a young basketball team, I’d have deep interest in it.”
Throughout his college coaching career, Pitino was 647-392 with two college national championships and five Final Fours. In two stints coaching in the NBA with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, he accumulated a 192-220 record.
