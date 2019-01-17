Mason County’s Chris Lofton trying out basketball South Korean style

Chris Lofton, the 2004 Kentucky Mr. Basketball out of Mason County who went on to be Southeastern Conference Player of the Year at Tennessee and a 10-year pro in Europe, has flipped sides of the globe this season by taking on a new challenge in South Korea.
In a story by Jared MacDonald published Thursday on the Ledger Independent’s website, MaysvilleOnline.com, Lofton, 32, explains his decision and talks about the culture, time zone and game differences he’s dealt with as a member of the Seoul SK Knights since signing with the team Jan. 4.
“We had been talking since Christmas,” Lofton told MacDonald. “I was waiting for something in Europe, but I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. My agent kept saying, ‘It’s a great opportunity for you to get out of your comfort zone. It’s short — two months — and you can go back to Europe after the season and have options. He made it seem so good. I prayed about it and I felt God told me to take this deal.”
Lofton won a French league title with Le Mans Sarthe last season, but said he was looking for a new challenge after a decade in Europe.
Read the full story, which includes insight on how Lofton’s faith guides him at MaysvilleOnline.com.
