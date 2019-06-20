Murray State’s Morant first player from Kentucky off the board in NBA Draft

Murray State sophomore Ja Morant’s moves make him top NBA Draft prospect Temetrius “Ja” Morant is the best college basketball player in Kentucky. Morant can flat-out rock a rim. But it’s his vision and nose for the ball, paired with his hops, that positioned Morant to be the 1st point guard taken in the next NBA Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Temetrius “Ja” Morant is the best college basketball player in Kentucky. Morant can flat-out rock a rim. But it’s his vision and nose for the ball, paired with his hops, that positioned Morant to be the 1st point guard taken in the next NBA Draft.

Ja Morant’s rapid rise toward NBA stardom took its next step Thursday night

The Murray State star was chosen second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Draft in New York.

Morant averaged 24.5 points, a nation-best 10.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals as a sophomore this past season for the Racers. The OVC Player of the Year’s All-American selections included first-team designations by the Associated Press, United States. Basketball Writers Association and National Association of Basketball Coaches.

He also won the Lute Olson Award (for most outstanding non-freshman) and the Bob Cousy Award (top point guard).

Morant and No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson both grew up in South Carolina and were AAU teammates. Ahead of the draft on Wednesday, Williamson said he knew Morant had game but his ascent to top-three pick surprised him.

“Back then (in AAU), I’d make backdoor cuts and I didn’t think he would see me, but he would put it in the perfect spot,” Williamson said. “Can I sit here and say I knew Ja would be this good? I can’t sit here and say that. I knew he’d be good, but not to this level.”