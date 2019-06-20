Everything Murray State’s Ja Morant had to say after getting drafted by the Grizzlies

Murray State sophomore Ja Morant’s moves make him top NBA Draft prospect Temetrius “Ja” Morant is the best college basketball player in Kentucky. Morant can flat-out rock a rim. But it’s his vision and nose for the ball, paired with his hops, that positioned Morant to be the 1st point guard taken in the next NBA Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Temetrius “Ja” Morant is the best college basketball player in Kentucky. Morant can flat-out rock a rim. But it’s his vision and nose for the ball, paired with his hops, that positioned Morant to be the 1st point guard taken in the next NBA Draft.

Everything Murray State’s Ja Morant during his media interview after being drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies:

Question: How would you summarize your experience so far tonight? “It’s been crazy. Obviously a wild moment for me, coming from my story, what I’ve been through to get to this point. I’m just very excited to be able to accomplish my dream.”

Q. You’ve played it pretty close to the vest up until now on your feelings where you wanted to go, if anywhere. Now that you’re wearing that Memphis hat, what do you think of Memphis? How does it feel to finally hear your name called? “It means a lot. Obviously it means that Memphis sees a lot in me. I’m grateful and thankful to them for drafting me. I’m very excited to play in Memphis.”

Q. You talked a lot about Damian Lillard, some of the other mid-major players that inspired you. How do you feel about falling into that lineage as someone that other mid-major kids are going to look at as inspiration? “Like you said, like Dame, CJ [McCollum], [Stephen] Curry, [Pascal] Siakam, [Fred] VanVleet. We can go down the line of mid-major players who made a name for themselves in this league. I feel like guys who opened the door for me, it’s only right that I go in, try to do what those guys did, make a name and keep the doors open for other mid-major players. It just means a lot for them to look up to me.”

Q. What has the process been like for you? Obviously you just got drafted. You had a meeting with the Grizzlies recently. What has that initial message been like to you as far as expectations for next season? “Obviously I think it went good. I got to know them, they got to know me. It’s just an honor to be able to play for Memphis.”

Q. During the pre-draft process, were you ever tired? Were you able to enjoy it? Were you able to enjoy tonight? Was it just overwhelming at some point? “No, I had to enjoy the whole process. Obviously my first time going through it. Who would have thought I would have been in this position right here three, four years ago? I have the opportunity to do it now. The process was very exciting. I’m just happy.”

Q. What did it mean kind of seeing the Grizzlies move yesterday, making room for you, to really take hold of this franchise? “I have some big shoes to fill in Mike Conley. He’s a great player. I wish him the best. Like I said before, it just means the Grizzlies see a lot in me.”

Q. Have you had any communication with Jaren Jackson at all during this process? “Me and Jaren have been talking for a while. We had a strong relationship before the process started. It was just mainly him congratulating me on everything that I’ve accomplished. Now I have the opportunity to play with Jaren, so ...”

Q. This draft class is always going to be linked together. What do you think you guys collectively bring to the league? “A lot of excitement. I feel like it’s a lot of talented guys in this draft class. You don’t know who’s going where, to what team. I do feel like we will bring excitement to this league.”

Q. What was the feeling like tonight, to be drafted in this environment, to kind of see where your future is headed? “It was very exciting and emotional. I’m trying not to get emotional now. It’s just an honor to be in this position that I’m in right now. I’m happy for it.”

Q. Now that you know where you’re going, what’s the next step for you? What do you do to prepare heading into the summer, into training camp next fall? “I’m just going to continue to try to be the best Ja on and off the court. Try to come in, do whatever I can to help this team win games. Also try to come in and make a name for myself and an impact on the Memphis Grizzlies.”

Q. What was your dad’s first reaction? “He definitely was happy. But knowing him, once I get back, get to see him, he’ll probably say I still haven’t done anything yet. Just to continue to push me to be the best Ja I can be.”

Q. Congrats on the Nike deal. Would you share us what that brand means to you, and some of the positive takeaways about this sponsorship deal, this endorsement? “It means a lot to me. Actually growing up, I always wanted a pair of Nikes. Now I have the chance to work with them. Like I said, it’s a wild moment for me, to be able to be part of Nike.”