Wandale Robinson’s flip a blow for UK, but it’s never over until it’s over

Random notes:

▪ There’s no way around it. Even during a week of terrific news for Kentucky football -- a Citrus Bowl bid; Mark Stoops named SEC Coach of the Year; Josh Allen named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Bronco Nagurski Award winner — losing in-state commit Wandale Robinson is a blow.

In a way, I feel sorry for Robinson. The Western Hills’ football star isn’t the first hotshot prep prospect to switch commitments. Doing it in the internet age, however, is a whole different deal.

After committing to the Cats five weeks back, Robinson indicated Wednesday he had changed his mind and will sign with Nebraska on Dec. 19, the first day of college football’s early signing period.

Robinson’s Twitter post explaining his decision followed 48 hours of rumors, conjecture, speculation, gossip, insults and internet insanity. And we’ve got two more weeks until Robinson can put his name on a dotted line. Nebraska didn’t give up after the speedster committed to UK. I doubt Kentucky will give up now that Robinson has flipped to Nebraska.

▪ Nebraska coach Scott Frost is the wild card in Robinson’s recruiting. He was wide receivers coach and then offensive coordinator at Oregon. He coached UCF to an undefeated season last year. Despite a 4-8 record in Frost’s first season as head coach at his alma mater, Nebraska was 27th in total offense.

▪ Going by his introductory remarks on Tuesday, new Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield appears to be more of a players’ coach than his predecessor. That will be seen as a welcome change.

▪ Satterfield’s coaching background is on offense, but his Appalachian State defense was second nationally in pass efficiency defense; sixth in total defense and sixth in scoring defense.

▪ I will say this, there are few things in sports more overrated than winning the press conference.

▪ Announced home attendance for the Bengals’ 24-10 loss to Denver last Sunday was 44,392. That’s the lowest since 2011. Being hit in the wallet may be the only factor that causes Mike Brown to make a coaching change.

▪ Jalen Hurts leading Alabama to a comeback win over Georgia in the SEC title game was a great story. The backup quarterback could have left when he lost his starting job. He stayed. That’s not the correct choice for everyone, however.

Charles Matthews is a good example. After averaging just 10.3 minutes per game as a freshman at UK in 2015-16, Matthew opted to transfer to Michigan. Last season, he averaged 30.1 minutes per game on a team that reached the national final. This year, Matthews is the leader of a team that is off to a 9-0 start with wins over Villanova, North Carolina and Purdue.

▪ Georgia might be among the four best teams in the nation, but I had no problem with the College Football Playoff committee choosing Oklahoma over the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs blew their chance when they blew a 14-point lead to Alabama in the title game. And Kirby Smart’s bonehead fake punt call, which failed, on a fourth-and-11 before Bama’s final scoring drive didn’t help. Georgia is a two-loss team that didn’t win its conference. Oklahoma is a one-loss team that did.

▪ Florida fans are wondering where Urban Meyer will end up coaching in two years. Remember, the now former Ohio State coach retired at Florida, too.

▪ Georgia State basketball has a 91-67 win over Georgia and an 83-80 win at Alabama. The Panthers also have a 26-point loss at Liberty.

▪ That Kentucky’s Josh Allen won the Bronco Nagurski Award as college football’s best defensive player speaks to a shrewd move Mark Stoops made in the off-season.

When the NCAA approved the addition of a 10th full-time assistant for coaching staffs, Stoops hired Brad White as outside linebackers coach. White, who had spent the past six years with the Indianapolis Colts, brought a reputation for being an excellent teacher who emphasized technique. That paid off with Allen.

▪ NCAA president Mark Emmert when asked Wednesday about frequent NCAA critic Jay Bilas, “Everybody’s got to make a living, man.”





