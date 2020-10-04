Can Kentucky make a big turnaround? Yes, if it fixes the little things.

When you’re playing the Big Boys, every little thing matters.

And Kentucky is playing the Big Boys this year. It’s all-SEC for the all-22 in 2020. No MAC teams or FCS teams to smooth the road to UK bowl eligibility. No breaks and no escape. It’s an all-meat diet and so far the entrées have proven tough to chew. Kentucky is 0-2 because it has let the little things slide.

When you’re playing the Big Boys, you can’t give the Tyreek Hill peace sign on the way to the end zone only to get caught from behind and then fumble the ball away two plays later. (There’s only one Tyreek Hill.) You can’t continually talk smack to opposing wide receivers while giving up four TD passes or being called for a key pass interference penalty in the end zone. You can’t miss a single extra point kick, much less miss a PAT in overtime.

“We have to make those plays in critical moments to win us football games,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said on Saturday after his team lost 42-41 in overtime to visiting Ole Miss.

That’s totally true in a Big Boy league filled with Big Boy coaches. Lane Kiffin might be a bit of a wild card but the first-year Ole Miss head coach knows how to put points on the board. And Kiffin hired as his playcaller Jeff Lebby, who coordinated the nation’s second-ranked offense last season at UCF. The Kiffin/Lebby combo packs quite a one-two punch.

Ask Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who was chewing on his visor last week when the Rebels were rolling up over 600 yards on the Gators defense. Ask Stoops and his DC, Brad White, who were no doubt pulling their hair out Saturday as Ole Miss rallied from a 28-14 deficit with one long drive after another.

“They were doing what they wanted to do, to be honest with you,” Stoops said. “We got a two-touchdown lead and then from there we played really poor on defense.”

To be fair, Big Boy leagues have Big Boy quarterbacks, too. Matt Corral, welcome to the club. The Mississippi sophomore threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns against Florida. He followed that with a 24-for-29 night with 320 yards and four touchdowns against a Kentucky secondary thought to be among the team’s strengths heading into the season.

Admitted Stoops on Saturday, “This season is going to be different.”

Here’s the good news: It’s not like Kentucky has been blown out. Its doors are still intact. A turnover and a faked punt turned a two-point deficit into a 16-point loss last week at Auburn. Saturday, UK rushed for 408 yards — Chris Rodriguez (133), Terry Wilson (129) and A.J. Rose (117) all rushed for more than 100 — and scored 35 points in regulation and 41 on the night. You score 41 points, you should win the football game. Alas, the Cats did not.

Here’s a second bit of good news: In a Big Boy league, fortunes can turn quickly. Ask Mike Leach. Week 1, the new Mississippi State coach and his “Air Raid” offense sent a shock through the league with a 44-34 win at defending national champ LSU. Week 2, Leach’s Bulldogs suffered the infamous distinction of losing 21-14 to an Arkansas team that had dropped 20 straight SEC games. What goes up must come down — unless you’re Alabama. Leach brings the Bulldogs to Kroger Field on Saturday.

Can Kentucky compete with the Big Boys? Of course. Over the last four years, Stoops is 16-16 in SEC play. Can he beat the Big Boys, consistently beat them in a schedule with nothing but them? That’s another question, and a far tougher one.

“It’s going to be difficult playing a 10-game SEC schedule, and games are going to be close,” Stoops said Saturday.

In close games, every little thing matters. Discipline. Toughness. Ball security. Points after touchdown. It’s always the little things that turn up big.