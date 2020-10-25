We shouldn’t underestimate the effect John Schlarman’s absence had on UK at Missouri

It had to have had some effect.

Mark Stoops said it didn’t. Well, actually, the Kentucky coach did say that the absence of offensive line coach John Schlarman probably played a role in the Wildcats’ 20-10 thud of a loss at Missouri on Saturday. But Stoops claimed the emotional effect was minimal. Or should have been.

“That’s a tough question, because I don’t want to put anything on John,” Stoops said. “John has given us, my lord, he’s given so much more than any normal human being can.”

Schlarman is battling cancer. He has been receiving treatments for cholangiocarcinoma since the beginning of last season. After last week’s 34-7 win over Tennessee, the Wildcats’ first in Knoxville since 1984, Stoops presented the game ball to his O-line coach, who had lost to the Vols four times as a player.

“John has been a Wildcat longer than any of us,” said the head coach.

During Tuesday’s Zoom interviews with the players, senior offensive tackle Landon Young described how Schlarman had made him not only a better football player, but a better person by seeing what the assistant is dealing with to be able to coach.

“He’s fighting for his life every single day,” Young said.

Then Saturday, UK confirmed Schlarman did not make the trip to Columbia. It’s the first road game he has missed since starting cancer treatments. And while his absence certainly hurt from a strategic standpoint — under Schlarman’s guidance, the UK front has developed into one of the nation’s best offensive lines — it must have had an emotional impact, as well.

“I’m sure it did,” Stoops said afterward, “but in that situation, we have to be able to respond.”

“We found out a little later in the week that Coach Schlarman wasn’t going to be making the trip with us,” senior center Drake Jackson said. “We have faith that he’s coached us up well enough to handle it with the resources that we have with coach (Ryan) Finck, coach (Eddie) Gran, other coaches.”

This isn’t to place the defeat solely on Schlarman’s absence. Bottom line, after the big win at Tennessee, the Cats showed up flat Saturday against a team it had beaten five straight times. Under first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri played with a purpose. Kentucky played with no sense of urgency, on either side of the ball.

The offense was beyond anemic, gaining just 145 yards, its lowest total since the 96 it mustered in a 54-3 loss at South Carolina in 2011. The defense could not get off the field. Missouri converted 10 of 20 third down situations. It ran 92 offensive plays to just 36 for UK. It controlled the football for 43:10.

“It was tough being out there so long,” safety Yusuf Corker said, “but that’s on us.”

And after forcing 10 turnovers, including nine interceptions, over the last two games, the Cats did not force a single one Saturday. Missouri played a smart, clean, effective game.

“They beat us at our own game,” Stoops said. “Give them credit.”

Still, you have to wonder what’s going on in the minds of Schlarman’s players, much less the entire team. They’re not just kids, but human beings who are incredibly close to their position coach. It would be totally understandable if last week’s news caused a letdown, though Schlarman would be the first to tell them it’s time to get back up.

“To see him come out to practice every single day when I know he’s tired, I know he’s hurting,” Young said last week. “Literally coming out there every day and giving us every single thing he’s got, even though he’s got (four) kids at home that he wants to have energy for and be able to spend time with them. But he comes out and gives us everything he’s got because he loves the sport and he loves us.”

Said Jackson, “We continue to pray for Coach Schlarman and we know he’s still fighting.”

Said Stoops, “Yes, we missed him, but that’s not an excuse. We need to respond and play great of him, in honor of him. We didn’t do that today.”

