The Champions Classic foursome has proven more flailing than fearsome in 2020-21

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Flip the calendar back to Dec. 1, date of college basketball’s annual Champions Classic, this year pitting preseason No. 9 Duke against No. 13 Michigan State and No. 6 Kansas against No. 10 Kentucky, blue-blood programs boasting rich traditions, national titles and Hall of Fame coaches.

Two months later, were the four to stage a reprise, it would be more like the Underachievers Classic. Three of the four are missing from the AP Top 25, with Kansas hanging by a thread at No. 23. Heading into Tuesday’s games, the once-fearsome foursome was a combined 31-28 overall and 16-18 in conference play.

The last time Duke, Kentucky and Michigan State all did not make the NCAA Tournament in the same year? That would be 1976, when the field consisted of just 32 teams.

Duke: Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils sit 7-6 overall and 5-4 in the ACC after Monday night’s upset 77-75 loss at Miami. That’s the same Miami that had been blown out in its previous four games — 83-57 at Syracuse; 73-59 by Notre Dame; 81-59 at Florida State and 66-54 at Wake Forest.

COVID-19 has taken its toll on the Devils. After a second early-season home loss, Coach K canceled the rest of the team’s non-conference schedule to give his young Devils a break. As a result, Duke did not play between Dec. 16 and Jan. 6. And with a team that includes a sophomore and three freshmen among its top four scorers, the return to action has been shaky at best.

Duke hasn’t missed the NCAA Tournament since Krzyzewski was forced to take a leave of absence after back surgery in 1993-94. But Monday night’s loss dropped the Blue Devils to No. 66 in the NCAA’s NET computer rankings. Duke enters Saturday’s game against archrival North Carolina 0-3 against Quadrant 1 teams.

Michigan State: Tom Izzo’s Spartans are 8-6 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten, stuck in a three-game losing streak after Sunday’s 79-62 defeat at Ohio State. That followed a brutal 67-37 drubbing at Rutgers in State’s first game back from a 20-day COVID-19 pause.

Unlike Duke, the Spartans can’t blame their problems on inexperience. MSU’s two top scorers, Aaron Henry and Joey Hauser, are both juniors. Despite the veteran presence, Michigan State is 73rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and an uncharacteristic 51st in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to Ken Pomeroy.

Michigan State has been to 22 straight NCAA Tournaments, dating back to 1996-97, Tom Izzo’s second year as head coach. Since then, the Spartans have been to eight Final Fours, with a national title in 2000. They’ll be lucky to make the field of 68 this time around.

Kansas: The Jayhawks snapped their first three-game losing streak since 2013 with a 59-51 win over TCU last Thursday, only to be smacked 80-61 at Tennessee on Saturday. Heading into Tuesday’s game against Kansas State, Kansas was 11-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12.

Bill Self’s regular starting lineup includes a senior, two juniors and a sophomore. Still, the Jayhawks’ talent level is down, thanks in part to the black NCAA investigation cloud that hangs over Lawrence.

Kansas has never missed an NCAA Tournament under Self, who took over in 2003-04. In fact, the last time Kansas missed out on the March Madness fun was 1988-89, Roy Williams’ first as the KU coach.

Kentucky: If you go by records, Kentucky has the steepest climb to make toward March Madness. John Calipari’s club enters Wednesday night’s game at No. 18 Missouri a ghastly 5-10 overall and 4-4 in the SEC.

After Monday’s games, the Wildcats were 74th in the NET rankings. A 1-6 record against Quadrant 1 teams had much to do with that. And UK wasn’t judged much better by Pomeroy’s numbers, sitting 52nd overall, including a 98th ranking in adjusted offensive efficiency. UK ranked 276th in turnover percentage and 312th in three-point percentage.

Well, at least in this crazy 2020-21 season, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State have each other. Misery loves company. Even among (former) Champions.