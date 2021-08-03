John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: When will Texas and Oklahoma begin play in the SEC?

OU head coach Lincoln Riley watches his offense in the second half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. OU defeated TCU 33-14. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
OU head coach Lincoln Riley watches his offense in the second half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. OU defeated TCU 33-14.

Big 12 members Texas and Oklahoma have applied for and been accepted into membership of the SEC. But when will the Longhorns and Sooners begin play in their new conference? What happens to the Big 12? And what impact will Texas and Oklahoma have on SEC football and basketball? Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star joins Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to discuss those topics and more. Find Blair’s work at www.kansascity.com. For coverage of University of Kentucky and SEC sports check out www.kentucky.com.

About John Clay

John Clay

@johnclayiv

A native of Central Kentucky and a 1981 graduate of the University of Kentucky, John Clay is an award-winning blogger who covered UK football for 13 seasons before being promoted to columnist in 2000.

