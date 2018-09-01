Benny Snell and the Kentucky Wildcats open their 2018 college football season against Central Michigan Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.
Benny Snell and the Kentucky Wildcats open their 2018 college football season against Central Michigan Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Kroger Field. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Central Michigan game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

September 01, 2018 07:36 AM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Central Michigan football game:

Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Kroger Field

Television

Network: ESPNU

Announcers: Play-by-play, Kevin Brown; analyst, Andre Ware

Where to find ESPNU:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 514

DISH Network: Channel 141

DirecTV: Channel 208

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks about the decision to name Terry Wilson the starting quarterback over Gunnar Hoak for UK’s opener on Saturday against Central Michigan.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 192; Sirius Channel 108

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline reporter, Dick Gabriel

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @markcstory, @BenRobertsHL, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Where things stand: SEC football schedule

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Central Michigan roster: Click here

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

UK running back Benny Snell is featured on the cover of the Herald-Leader's 2018 college football preview section. See how photographers Alex Slitz and Mark Mahan put it all together.

