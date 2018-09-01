Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Central Michigan game

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Central Michigan football game:
Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Kroger Field
Television
Network: ESPNU
Announcers: Play-by-play, Kevin Brown; analyst, Andre Ware
Where to find ESPNU:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 514
DISH Network: Channel 141
DirecTV: Channel 208
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 192; Sirius Channel 108
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline reporter, Dick Gabriel
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @markcstory, @BenRobertsHL, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
