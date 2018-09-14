Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) celebrated after UK’s 27-16 upset of No. 25 Florida last week.
Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Murray State game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

September 14, 2018 01:37 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Murray State football game:

Game time is noon at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks about avoiding a letdown after beating No. 24 Florida 27-16 last Saturday in Gainesville. It was UK’s first win over Florida since 1986. Kentucky next plays Murray State at Kroger Field.

Television

Network: SEC Network alternate channel

Announcers: Play-by-play, Mike Morgan; analyst, John Congemi; sideline, Taylor Davis

Where to find the SEC Network alternate channel:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 518

DISH Network: Channels 596-599; with the Hopper digital box, channels 404.1, 404.2 or 404.3

DirecTV: Channel 611-1*

For additional information on how to find the SEC Network alternate channel in your area, click here

Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen talks about UK’s 27-16 win at Florida on Sept. 8, 2018.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 103

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Van Note; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden talks about the win over Florida and quarterback Terry Wilson. The duo hooked up on a 54-yard touchdown pass in the 27-16 victory on Sept. 8, 2018.

Internet

Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @benrobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Where things stand: SEC football standings

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Murray State roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Murray State depth chart: Click here

How the Wildcats and the Racers match up: Click here

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

UK running back Benny Snell is featured on the cover of the Herald-Leader's 2018 college football preview section. See how photographers Alex Slitz and Mark Mahan put it all together.

