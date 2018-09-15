Instant analysis: Who’s up, who’s down after UK’s 48-10 win over Murray State

Instant analysis from Kentucky’s 48-10 win over Murray State:

How the game was won

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson ran for 92 yards and a touchdown and completed 19 of 25 passes for 163 yards to spark the Wildcats to a victory over intrastate rival Murray State.

Game balls

1. Terry Wilson. The UK redshirt sophomore QB is growing with each game. He is an exciting addition to Kentucky football.

2. Lynn Bowden. Kentucky’s sophomore slot receiver (eight catches for 89 yards) is emerging as the Cats’ No. 1 receiver.

3. Jordan Jones. UK’s senior linebacker was credited with only two tackles — but had a whopping four pass breakups.

4. Benny Snell. The Kentucky running back star “threw” his first career touchdown pass on a play where 1.) starting quarterback Terry Wilson was the receiver; 2.) wide-out Zy’Aire Hughes ended up with the ball; 3.) Snell threw the block that sprang Hughes to score on a play that began from the MSU 43.

5. Murray State defense. Until the MSU “D” got physically worn down later in the game, the FCS Racers did a better job tackling Kentucky star Benny Snell than Florida did the prior week.

Running gassers

1. Kentucky running game. After gashing Florida for 303 rushing yards, the Cats did not find things quite as easy against Murray State. The Cats had “only” 245 yards vs. their guests from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Key number

791.2. According to the official statistics, that is Benny Snell’s quarterback rating after the UK star running back “threw” his first career touchdown pass in an unusual manner (see above).

Fashion police

For its second home game of 2018, Kentucky wore blue helmets, blue jerseys with white letters and numbers and white pants. UK has now won 11 of its last 16 games in blue (and blue matte) helmets.

Fans in the stands

After announcing a crowd of 49,138 for its home opener against Central Michigan, Kentucky announced a crowd of 48,217 for Murray State. It is the first time since 1988 that UK failed to draw a crowd in excess of 50,000 for at least one of its first two games

