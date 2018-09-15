Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) threw a stiff arm at Murray State linebacker Quincy Williams (13) during the Wildcats’ win at Kroger Field on Saturday.
Mark Story

The Snell Watch: Tracking Benny Snell’s pursuit of UK’s all-time rushing record

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

September 15, 2018 03:14 PM

Kentucky Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell entered the 2018 season needing to rush for 1,412 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835 yards from 1972-75) as UK’s all-time leading rusher.

Over a 12-game schedule, Snell entered the season needing to average 117.7 yards a game to break the record. If UK advances to a bowl game, Snell would need to average 108.7 yards a game on a 13-game slate to break Collins’ record.

Throughout the Kentucky season, we are going to track Snell’s progress toward the record.

Game Three: Snell ran 15 times for 75 yards against Murray State

Game Two: Snell ran 27 times for 175 yards at Florida

Game One: Snell ran 20 times for 125 yards against Central Michigan

For the season: Snell has run 62 times for 375 yards.

Needed to break the record: 1,037 yards. That is an average of 115.2 yards in the nine remaining regular-season games or 103.7 if UK earns a postseason bowl trip.

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

About Mark Story

Mark Story

@markcstory

I am a native Kentuckian, a graduate of North Hardin High School (Radcliff) and the University of Kentucky. I came to the Herald-Leader in the glamorous position of agate clerk on Aug. 27, 1990. Since that time, I’ve worked as small-college beat reporter, sports enterprise/investigative reporter and, since August, 2001, as a full-time sports columnist.