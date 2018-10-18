He was a UK basketball player. Now he’s a Hall of Fame artist.

Former UK basketball player LaVon Williams will be inducted Friday into the school's College of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame -- not for his athletic talents but for his artistic ones. This is the video that will be shown at his induction ceremony.
By
Up Next
Former UK basketball player LaVon Williams will be inducted Friday into the school's College of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame -- not for his athletic talents but for his artistic ones. This is the video that will be shown at his induction ceremony.
By

Mark Story

The most interesting ex-UK basketball player is not in the NBA

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2018 05:43 PM

It is an article of faith for many Kentuckians that being an ex-University of Kentucky men’s basketball player opens vocational doors.

In the world of folk art that LaVon Williams wanted to enter after his playing days, doors were not opening due to his Wildcats hoops past.

“(Basketball) just doesn’t apply in that world,” Williams said. “Those guys, they don’t sit around and talk about sports. They just don’t. And the ladies that buy the work, they are not sports people at all.”

For my money, there is no ex-UK basketball player who has had a more interesting post-hoops professional life than Williams, a contributing sophomore reserve on Kentucky’s 1978 NCAA championship team and then a two-year starter for Coach Joe B. Hall.

LaVon art from 2007 The Educator.JPG
This carved wood piece, titled “Educator,” by LaVon Williams, was commissioned by Eastern Kentucky University in 2007.
Lexington Herald-Leader file photo

The ex-UK forward has had a long career as an artist, known primarily for his distinctive wood sculpture. In recognition of Williams’ achievements, the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences will induct him into its Hall of Fame on Friday.

With creative people, two questions always intrigue me: 1.) How did they first realize they had a gift? 2.) Literally, how do they do their work?

Williams spent the first 10 years of his life in Lakeland, Fla., surrounded by a family of creators. His grandmother, Nealy Williams, taught him to sew. A great-uncle, Luke Wright, and an older brother, Dave Wright, introduced him to wood carving.

“I was constantly around people who could make things,” Williams says. “Quilts. People who could make their own clothes. My brother was a wood carver. Ever since I was little, I knew I liked to create things. I always liked to make things, see things made.”

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

The first things Williams made himself were toy cowboys and superheroes he created as a child.

“I’m probably around 8, 9, 10 years old,” Williams said. “We lived around an area where they had a lot of construction sites. I used to get the wire a lot of times from the construction sites and make little men, little wire horses, to play with.”

When Williams was 10, his parents separated and he moved with his mother to Denver. In Colorado, Williams grew to 6-foot-7 and became an ardently recruited high school basketball star.

LaVon as UK player.JPG
LaVon Williams scored 726 points and grabbed 501 rebounds during his University of Kentucky men’s basketball career (1976-80).
Lexington Herald-Leader file photo

Kansas, UCLA and North Carolina pursued him, but then-Kentucky assistant Leonard Hamilton won the battle for UK. “The thing that got me to come to Kentucky was, Kentucky played in the SEC,” Williams says. “My father was in Florida. So (in the SEC) he would have a chance to see me play.”

The time demands of being a Wildcats basketball player meant Williams’ artistic pursuits were constricted in college. He did sew some clothing for teammates. “I made Rick Robey some pants,” he says.

Sometimes, Williams said he would retreat to his dorm room and indulge his creative impulse. “So I always had that as an outlet,” he says. “But (as an athlete), you were around a bunch of people who didn’t really understand you or what you were into.”

An Achilles tendon injury ended Williams’ basketball career after he had played professionally in Italy and Japan. That allowed him to immerse himself fully into his art.

Williams’ sculptures are often distinctive for the elongated arms and legs of the people he portrays. A Herald-Leader reviewer once wrote that Williams’ work “declares its African ancestry” while also being “distinctly American, filled with movement, angular lines and alternately vivid and subtle colors.”

In 2007, Williams was awarded the Kentucky Governor’s Award for lifetime achievement in the arts.

A piece Williams takes special pride in, “The Piano Lesson,” is currently on display at the Hickory Museum of Art (you can see the work at http://hickoryart.org/new-blog/2017/9/3/lavon-williams-born-1958) in North Carolina.

Williams is hoping to complete a piece that will be permanently displayed in Lexington’s Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden, which commemorates the three-time Kentucky Derby-winning, black jockey of the late 19th century.

“I haven’t done anything (that is displayed) outdoors,” Williams said. “So I would like to have an outdoor sculpture displayed somewhere.”

As for how he works, Williams, 60, finds that night is the time when the creative muse is most likely to visit his Jefferson Street workshop.

“I usually work, probably I start working from about 7 o’clock (in the evening) to three in the morning,” Williams says. “I work to 3, 4 (a.m.), even 6 (a.m.) Nighttime is when you get your most inspiration. It’s when they say the spirits come out.”

The wood Williams uses comes from a lumberyard. “I can carve from (any type of wood),” Williams said. “But, lately, I’ve been carving a lot of pine. Because pine is easier on your hands and arms.”

A chisel and a mallet are the tools of his craft.

His past in basketball may not have opened doors for Williams as he tried to break into the art world. Yet Williams, a married father of two daughters with one grandson, says connecting through his art has deepened some of his basketball relationships.

LaVon hugs Joe B. at 30 year recognition of 78 champs.JPG
LaVon Williams hugged Joe B. Hall when Kentucky’s 1978 NCAA championship team was introduced in Rupp Arena in 2008.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

“Coach Hall has some of my work,” Williams says. “He loves art. That’s one of the things (when I was playing for him) I didn’t know.”

Hall, 89, takes special pleasure in a sculpture Williams did of him depicting the coach as he used to be on the bench.

“It’s got my rolled-up program with a big scowl on my face,” Hall said. “It’s hilarious. I love his work. LaVon is very, very talented and deserving of any honor that he gets.”

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

Former UK basketball coach Joe Hall and several members of his 1978 team joined Rob Samuels with Makers Mark, and Bill Thomason with Keeneland, for a commemorative Maker's Mark bottle signing at Keeneland. The sales of the bottle benefit the UK At

By

Artist Sérgio Odeith discusses creating a mural of former UK mens basketball coach Joe B. Hall, which was unveiled in his hometown of Cynthiana on Tuesday.

By



  Comments  

About Mark Story

Mark Story

@markcstory

I am a native Kentuckian, a graduate of North Hardin High School (Radcliff) and the University of Kentucky. I came to the Herald-Leader in the glamorous position of agate clerk on Aug. 27, 1990. Since that time, I’ve worked as small-college beat reporter, sports enterprise/investigative reporter and, since August, 2001, as a full-time sports columnist.