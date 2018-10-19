Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s No. 14 Kentucky (5-1, 3-1 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC) football game:
Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 404
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 105
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Where things stand: 2018 SEC football standings
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Vanderbilt roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Vanderbilt depth chart: Click here
How Kentucky and Vanderbilt match up position-by-position: Click here
