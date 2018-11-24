Instant Analysis: Who’s up, who’s down after UK’s 56-10 win over U of L

Instant analysis from No. 15 Kentucky’s 56-10 win over Louisville:

How the game was won

Quarterback Terry Wilson played the best game of his Kentucky career to date, Kentucky put up 604 yards of total offense and No. 15 UK dominated penalty-plagued Louisville to claim the Governor’s Cup for the second time in three seasons.

Game balls

1. Terry Wilson. The UK sophomore QB completed 17 of 23 passes for 261 yards (with at least three drops) and three touchdowns and ran for 79 yards and a score. The junior-college transfer made substantial strides in the second half of his first season as Kentucky’s starter.

2. Lynn Bowden. Kentucky’s sophomore slot receiver (six catches, 86 yards, two TDs) emerged as a difference-making play-maker in 2018.

3. Kash Daniel. A Kentuckian playing in the commonwealth’s marquee college football game, the UK middle linebacker from Paintsville made eight tackles with two tackles for loss.

4. Eddie Gran. After 56 points and over 600 yards of total offense by Kentucky, Lexington’s Sunday morning sports radio will finally be a safe place for the UK offensive coordinator.

5. Mark Stoops. The UK head coach led the Wildcats (9-3) to the best regular season for a Kentucky football coach since Fran Curci’s 1977 Cats finished 10-1.

6. Malik Cunningham. Before he was knocked from the game by a ferocious hit, Louisville’s sophomore QB showed he could make some magic with his feet (75-yard TD run, 89 yards rushing on five carries). For the next U of L head coach, Cunningham looks like a building block.

Running gassers

1. Bobby Petrino. The deposed Louisville coach left behind an undisciplined mess. U of L was penalized nine times for 109 yards in the first half alone, 11 times for 129 yards for the game.

2. Louisville defense. It was as bad as advertised.

3. U of L fans. Suffered through a 2-10 season. Watched their team finish by getting waxed by their intrastate archrival. Perhaps most cutting of all, favorite son Jeff Brohm talked Saturday like he planed to stay at Purdue, not assume the rescue mission at his alma mater.

Key number(s)

9 and 16. In the modern history of the Governor’s Cup rivalry (since 1994), home teams are now 9-16. U of L is now 5-6 against UK in games played in Louisville, while, conversely, UK is 4-10 vs. U of L in games played in Lexington

Fashion police

For its final regular-season game of 2018, Kentucky wore silver chrome helmets, white jerseys with blue letters and numbers and white pants. Since the start of the 2015 season, UK is now 4-6 in silver chrome helmets.

The Cat-mosphere

▪ Kentucky blue was prominent in the late-arriving, announced crowd of 49,988 at the renovated Cardinal Stadium. At one point in the first half, a chant of “Go Big Blue!” filled the night.

▪ Former UK All-America end and ex-U of L head coach Howard Schnellenberger, “the father” of the modern Cardinals football program, was recognized in the stadium before the game.

