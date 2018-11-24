The Snell Watch: Tracking Benny Snell’s pursuit of UK’s all-time rushing record

Kentucky Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell entered the 2018 season needing to rush for 1,412 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835 yards from 1972-75) as UK’s all-time leading rusher.

Snell needed to run for 207 yards in UK’s 2018 season finale at Louisville to claim the record.

Throughout the Kentucky season, we have tracked Snell’s progress toward the record:

Game Twelve: Snell ran 18 times for 100 yards at Louisville before leaving the game with what UK Radio reported was a lower-back bruise.

Game Eleven: Snell ran 26 times for 116 yards against Middle Tennessee State.

Game Ten: Snell ran 20 times for 81 yards against Tennessee.





Game Nine: Snell ran 23 times for 73 yards against Georgia.

Game Eight: Snell ran 19 times for 67 yards at Missouri.

Game Seven: Snell ran 32 times for 169 yards against Vanderbilt.

Game Six: Snell ran 13 times for 60 yards at Texas A&M.

Game Five: Snell ran 28 times for 99 yards against South Carolina.

Game Four: Snell ran 25 times for 165 yards against Mississippi State.

Game Three: Snell ran 15 times for 75 yards against Murray State.

Game Two: Snell ran 27 times for 175 yards at Florida.

Game One: Snell ran 20 times for 125 yards against Central Michigan.

For the season: Snell has run for 1,305 yards on 183 carries in 2018. He now has 3,729 career yards and remains second on UK’s all-time career rushing list.

Needed to break the record: Snell needs to run for 107 yards in Kentucky’s 2018 bowl game to break the record.

