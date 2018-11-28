Making the adjustment from high school to college basketball

Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s UK vs. Monmouth game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 28, 2018 09:45 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 10 Kentucky (5-1) and Monmouth (0-7):

Game time is 8:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Richard Cross; analysis, Barry Booker

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 134; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Monmouth roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Monmouth series history: Click here

Learn more about Monmouth: Click here

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

