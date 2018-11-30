Tyler Herro helps Kentucky’s improved defense

Kentucky basketball freshman guard Tyler Herro talks about the team's improved defensive effort in the 90-44 win over Monmouth on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Herro was credited with five steals in the UK victory.
Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s UK vs. UNC Greensboro game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 30, 2018 07:14 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 10 Kentucky (6-1) and UNC Greensboro (7-1):

Game time is 1 p.m. at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jimmy Dykes

Where to find ESPN2:

Spectrum cable: Channel 27

DISH Network: Channel 143

DirecTV: Channel 209

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius 81; Internet 81

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

UK freshman Keldon Johnson talks about UK's defense — and lack of defense, at times — early in this season. The Cats gave up 13 three-pointers in a win over Winthrop on Wednesday.

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The UNC Greensboro roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro series history: First meeting

Learn more about UNC Greensboro: Click here

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

