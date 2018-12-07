Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Seton Hall game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball Citi Hoops Classic between No. 9 Kentucky (7-1) and Seton Hall (5-3):
Game time is noon at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Television
Network: Fox (in Lexington, WDKY)
Announcers: Play-by-play, Gus Johnson; analysis, Jim Jackson; sideline, Andy Katz
Where to find FOX:
Over the air: Channel 56
Spectrum cable: Channel 7
DISH Network: Channel 56 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 56 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius 134; Internet 962
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from foxsportsgo.com or the FOX Sports GO app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
