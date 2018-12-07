Keldon Johnson on UK’s defense: ‘You gotta have pride’

Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Seton Hall game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

December 07, 2018 09:37 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball Citi Hoops Classic between No. 9 Kentucky (7-1) and Seton Hall (5-3):

Game time is noon at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Television

Network: Fox (in Lexington, WDKY)

Announcers: Play-by-play, Gus Johnson; analysis, Jim Jackson; sideline, Andy Katz

Where to find FOX:

Over the air: Channel 56

Spectrum cable: Channel 7

DISH Network: Channel 56 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 56 (in Lexington)

PJ Washington said the competitive spirit is different this season for Kentucky. (Photo by Chet White of UK Athletics)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius 134; Internet 962

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

UK forward Reid Travis talked about UK's defense down the stretch in a 78-61 victory over UNC Greensboro at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from foxsportsgo.com or the FOX Sports GO app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Seton Hall roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Seton Hall series history: Click here

Learn more about Seton Hall: Click here

For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

