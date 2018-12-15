Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Utah game

By Mark Story

December 15, 2018 09:01 AM

John Calipari: ‘I’m not panicking’

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talked to the media on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at the Joe Craft Center at UK. After last week's overtime loss to Seton Hall, the Wildcats play Utah on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 19 Kentucky (7-2) and Utah (4-4):

Game time is 5 p.m. at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jimmy Dykes

Where to find ESPN2:

Spectrum cable: Channel 27

DISH Network: Channel 143

DirecTV: Channel 209

Kentucky sophomore forward PJ Washington talks about his career-high 29 points in UK's 84-83 overtime loss to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Washington also grabbed 13 rebounds.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 94; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

UK forward Reid Travis talked about UK's defense down the stretch in a 78-61 victory over UNC Greensboro at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Utah roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Utah series history: Click here

Learn more about Utah: Click here

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talked on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, about how it's hard for him to have a team with experience. Sophomore guard Quade Green left UK on Wednesday. The Wildcats play Utah on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Mark Story

