Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Utah game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 19 Kentucky (7-2) and Utah (4-4):
Game time is 5 p.m. at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.
Television
Network: ESPN2
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jimmy Dykes
Where to find ESPN2:
Spectrum cable: Channel 27
DISH Network: Channel 143
DirecTV: Channel 209
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 94; Internet 961
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
