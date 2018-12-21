Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. North Carolina game

By Mark Story

December 21, 2018 11:21 AM

Keldon Johnson: ‘I’m not afraid to take the big shot’

UK freshman Keldon Johnson scored 24 points and made six three-pointers in Kentucky's 88-61 victory over Utah in Rupp Arena on Saturday night. He was 8-for-9 from the floor.
By
Up Next
UK freshman Keldon Johnson scored 24 points and made six three-pointers in Kentucky's 88-61 victory over Utah in Rupp Arena on Saturday night. He was 8-for-9 from the floor.
By

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic between No. 19 Kentucky (8-2) and No. 9 North Carolina (8-2):

Game time is around 5:15 p.m. (EST) at the United Center in Chicago. (Kentucky vs. North Carolina is the second game of a doubleheader that starts with Ohio State vs. UCLA at 3 p.m. EST.)

Television

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Brad Nessler; analysis, Bill Raferty; sideline, Jamie Erdahl

Where to find CBS:

Over the air: Channel 27

Spectrum cable: Channel 9

DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

UK freshman guard Tyler Herro scored 17 points in Kentucky's 88-61 victory over Utah on Saturday. He's looking forward to the Cats' next two games against North Carolina and Louisville.

By

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 134; Internet 955

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Kentucky freshman Ashton Hagans talked in his preseason interview about how he ended up as a Wildcat.

By

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The North Carolina roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. North Carolina series history: Click here

Learn more about North Carolina: Click here

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talked on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, about how it's hard for him to have a team with experience. Sophomore guard Quade Green left UK on Wednesday. The Wildcats play Utah on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

By

Mark Story

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a H-L sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.

  Comments  