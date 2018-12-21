Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. North Carolina game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic between No. 19 Kentucky (8-2) and No. 9 North Carolina (8-2):
Game time is around 5:15 p.m. (EST) at the United Center in Chicago. (Kentucky vs. North Carolina is the second game of a doubleheader that starts with Ohio State vs. UCLA at 3 p.m. EST.)
Television
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Brad Nessler; analysis, Bill Raferty; sideline, Jamie Erdahl
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27
Spectrum cable: Channel 9
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 134; Internet 955
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
