Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky at Louisville game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 16 Kentucky (9-2) and Louisville (9-3):
Game time is 2 p.m. at the KFC Yum Center in downtown Louisville.
Television
Network: ESPN2
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Dan Dakich
Where to find ESPN2:
Spectrum cable: Channel 27
DISH Network: Channel 143
DirecTV: Channel 209
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius 134; Internet 963
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Louisville roster: Click here
How Kentucky and Louisville match up: Click here
Kentucky vs. Louisville series history: Click here
Learn more about Louisville: Click here
Comments