Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky at Louisville game

By Mark Story

December 28, 2018 01:13 PM

Herro looking forward to what’s next for UK: ‘It’s on now’

UK freshman guard Tyler Herro scored 17 points in Kentucky's 88-61 victory over Utah on Saturday. He's looking forward to the Cats' next two games against North Carolina and Louisville.
By
Up Next
UK freshman guard Tyler Herro scored 17 points in Kentucky's 88-61 victory over Utah on Saturday. He's looking forward to the Cats' next two games against North Carolina and Louisville.
By

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 16 Kentucky (9-2) and Louisville (9-3):

Game time is 2 p.m. at the KFC Yum Center in downtown Louisville.

Television

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Dan Dakich

Where to find ESPN2:

Spectrum cable: Channel 27

DISH Network: Channel 143

DirecTV: Channel 209

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talked on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, about how it's hard for him to have a team with experience. Sophomore guard Quade Green left UK on Wednesday. The Wildcats play Utah on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

By

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius 134; Internet 963

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Louisville roster: Click here

How Kentucky and Louisville match up: Click here

Kentucky vs. Louisville series history: Click here

Learn more about Louisville: Click here

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Mark Story

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a H-L sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.

  Comments  