Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky at Alabama game

By Mark Story

January 04, 2019 01:19 PM

John Calipari: ‘We’re getting better and better’

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team's 71-58 victory over Louisville on Dec. 29, 2018 at the KFC Yum Center. UK improved to 10-2 on the season. The Cats play at Alabama on Jan. 5, 2019.
By
Up Next
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team's 71-58 victory over Louisville on Dec. 29, 2018 at the KFC Yum Center. UK improved to 10-2 on the season. The Cats play at Alabama on Jan. 5, 2019.
By

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 13 Kentucky (10-2) and Alabama (9-3):

Game time is 1 p.m. (EST) at the Coleman Coliseum on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Kentucky basketball freshman Tyler Herro discusses his career-high 24 points in UK's 71-58 win over Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. In the Wildcats' first true road game of the season, Herro made 10 of 13 shots.

By

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 134; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Kentucky freshman Ashton Hagans talked in his preseason interview about how he ended up as a Wildcat.

By

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Alabama roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Alabama series history: Click here

Learn more about Alabama: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Mark Story

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a H-L sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.

  Comments  