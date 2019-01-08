Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s Kentucky vs. Texas A&M game

January 08, 2019 08:37 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 18 Kentucky (10-3, 0-1 SEC) and Texas A&M (6-6, 0-1 SEC):

Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jon Sundvold

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 119; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

