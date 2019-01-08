Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s Kentucky vs. Texas A&M game

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 18 Kentucky (10-3, 0-1 SEC) and Texas A&M (6-6, 0-1 SEC):
Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jon Sundvold
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 404
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 119; Internet 961
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
