Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s Kentucky at Georgia game

January 15, 2019 10:08 AM

UK’s Ashton Hagans, a Georgia native, looking forward to facing Bulldogs

Kentucky basketball freshman guard Ashton Hagans is looking forward to Tuesday night’s game at Georgia. A native of Cartersville, Georgia, Hagans committed to Georgia before signing with UK. He scored 15 points in UK’s win over Vandy.
Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 12 Kentucky (12-3, 2-1 SEC) and Georgia (9-6, 1-2 SEC):

Game time is 7 p.m. (EST) at the Stegeman Coliseum (capacity 10,523) on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Jimmy Dykes; sideline, Laura Rutledge

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

After Kentucky basketball’s 56-47 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, UK head coach John Calipari said his team needs to fix its slow starts. The Wildcats fell behind 16-4 in the first five minutes of the game.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 134; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Tony Delk

Kentucky freshman guard Immanuel Quickly talks about UK’s defensive effort and his three-point shooting after UK’s 56-47 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Rupp Arena. Quickley made three of seven three-point attempts.

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Georgia roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Georgia series history: Click here

Learn more about Georgia: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson talks about his on-court relationship with roommate and fellow freshman Tyler Herro. Johnson leads UK in scoring at 16.4 points per game. The Wildcats play at Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.

