Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s Kentucky at Georgia game

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 12 Kentucky (12-3, 2-1 SEC) and Georgia (9-6, 1-2 SEC):

Game time is 7 p.m. (EST) at the Stegeman Coliseum (capacity 10,523) on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Jimmy Dykes; sideline, Laura Rutledge

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 134; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Tony Delk

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Georgia roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Georgia series history: Click here

Learn more about Georgia: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

