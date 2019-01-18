Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky at Auburn game

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 12 Kentucky (13-3, 3-1 SEC) and No. 14 Auburn (13-3, 2-1 SEC):
Game time is at 4 p.m. at the Auburn Arena (capacity 9,121) on the campus of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala.:
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Bob Wischusen; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Allison Williams
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius 81; Internet 81
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Tony Delk
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Auburn roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Auburn series history: Click here
Learn more about Auburn: Click here
For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
