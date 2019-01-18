Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday's Kentucky at Auburn game

By Mark Story

January 18, 2019 07:32 PM

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 12 Kentucky (13-3, 3-1 SEC) and No. 14 Auburn (13-3, 2-1 SEC):

Game time is at 4 p.m. at the Auburn Arena (capacity 9,121) on the campus of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala.:

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Bob Wischusen; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Allison Williams

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius 81; Internet 81

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Tony Delk

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

