Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s Mississippi State at Kentucky game

January 21, 2019 06:02 PM

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 8 Kentucky (14-3, 4-1 SEC) and No. 22 Mississippi State (14-3, 2-2 SEC):

Game time is at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington:

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Laura Rutledge

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 121; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Mississippi State roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State series history: Click here

Learn more about Mississippi State: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

