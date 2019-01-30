Who will be 2018 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year? One of these 10 will win tonight.

Mark Story

The 2018 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award will be presented to one of 10 finalists Wednesday night.

The winner — selected for the 38th straight year by a statewide vote of Kentucky media members — will be revealed simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Voting results will also be published in Thursday’s Herald-Leader.

In alphabetical order, the finalists are: UK linebacker Josh Allen; L.A. Dodgers pitcher and Henry Clay grad Walker Buehler; Louisville attorney and former gymnast Rachael Denhollander; Louisville basketball player Asia Durr; Triple Crown winner Justify; UK sprinter and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin; Utah Jazz and former Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell; Purdue wide receiver and Trinity grad Rondale Moore; UK running back Benny Snell; and UK football coach Mark Stoops.

PGA golfer Justin Thomas was awarded 2017 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet int he Lexington Center Wednesday evening, which his parents Mike and Jani accepted on his behalf.

Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, quarterback for the University of Louisville, accepted the Lexington Herald-Leader's 2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award at Wednesday night’s 2017 Bluegrass Sports Awards banquet in Lexington.

