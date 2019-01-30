Who will be 2018 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year? One of these 10 will win tonight.

The 2018 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award will be presented to one of 10 finalists Wednesday night.
The winner — selected for the 38th straight year by a statewide vote of Kentucky media members — will be revealed simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Voting results will also be published in Thursday’s Herald-Leader.
In alphabetical order, the finalists are: UK linebacker Josh Allen; L.A. Dodgers pitcher and Henry Clay grad Walker Buehler; Louisville attorney and former gymnast Rachael Denhollander; Louisville basketball player Asia Durr; Triple Crown winner Justify; UK sprinter and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin; Utah Jazz and former Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell; Purdue wide receiver and Trinity grad Rondale Moore; UK running back Benny Snell; and UK football coach Mark Stoops.
