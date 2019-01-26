Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Kansas game

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 8 Kentucky (15-3, 5-1 SEC) and No. 9 Kansas (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge:
Game time is at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington:
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Holly Rowe and Maria Taylor
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 84; Sirius 84; Internet 84
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
