Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Kansas game

January 26, 2019 09:10 AM

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 8 Kentucky (15-3, 5-1 SEC) and No. 9 Kansas (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge:

Game time is at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington:

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Holly Rowe and Maria Taylor

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 84; Sirius 84; Internet 84

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

