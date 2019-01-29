Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s Kentucky at Vanderbilt game

By Mark Story

January 29, 2019 07:13 AM

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 7 Kentucky (16-3, 5-1 SEC) and Vanderbilt (9-10, 0-6 SEC):

Game time is at 9 p.m. (EST) at Memorial Gym (capacity 14,316) on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Jimmy Dykes; sideline, Kris Budden

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 192; Sirius 146; Internet 963

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

