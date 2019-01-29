Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s Kentucky at Vanderbilt game

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 7 Kentucky (16-3, 5-1 SEC) and Vanderbilt (9-10, 0-6 SEC):
Game time is at 9 p.m. (EST) at Memorial Gym (capacity 14,316) on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
Television
Network: ESPN
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Jimmy Dykes; sideline, Kris Budden
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 192; Sirius 146; Internet 963
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Vanderbilt roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt series history: Click here
For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments