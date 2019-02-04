Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s UK-South Carolina basketball game

By Mark Story

February 04, 2019 03:50 PM

John Calipari speaks about the progress of PJ Washington

Kentucky men's basketball coach addresses the progress of PJ Washington throughout the season.
By
Up Next
Kentucky men's basketball coach addresses the progress of PJ Washington throughout the season.
By

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 5 Kentucky (18-3, 7-1 SEC) and South Carolina (11-10, 6-2 SEC):

Game time is at 7 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Andy Kennedy

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Kentucky freshman Tyler Herro talks about why he wants to prove he goes beyond the “white guy who can shoot” label. UK takes a six-game winning streak to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

By

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 133; Internet 962

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

UK freshman Keldon Johnson was one of three Wildcats to record a double-double Saturday night against Kansas. He talked up UK's team defense after the victory.

By

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The South Carolina roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. South Carolina series history: Click here

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Mark Story

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a H-L sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.

  Comments  