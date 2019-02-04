The time Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman gave Kentucky fits

Fast-break points from Super Bowl ZZZZ:
21. Julian Edelman. In what was otherwise a Super Bowl snoozer, the New England slot receiver (10 catches, 141 yards) was the only thing worth watching in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
20. Once confounded Kentucky. UK football and its fans got an early dose of the fight and athleticism that made Edelman the Super Bowl LIII MVP in the 2007 college football season’s second game.
19. Ran wild on the Cats. As a dual-threat Kent State quarterback, Edelman had the visiting Golden Flashes in a 14-14 halftime tie with Kentucky in Commonwealth Stadium on Sept. 8, 2007. With Edelman befuddling UK with his feet, Kent State outgained the Wildcats 268-196 in that first half.
18. ‘Elusive and amazing.’ Kentucky asserted itself after halftime and subdued Kent State 56-20. But Edelman ran for 135 yards and threw for 129 and a touchdown on Rich Brooks’ defense. Afterward, the Herald-Leader’s John Clay saluted the “elusive and often amazing Kent State quarterback, Julian Edelman.”
17. Kentucky tie I. Edelman’s college head coach at Kent State was Doug Martin, the 1980s-era Kentucky Wildcats quarterback who is now the head man at New Mexico State.
16. Kentucky tie II. Edelman’s position coach with the New England Patriots is Chad O’Shea, a 1991 St. Xavier High School alumnus who was the starting quarterback for the Tigers. O’Shea played QB for the Kentucky All-Stars against Tennessee in Commonwealth Stadium in the 1991 summer all-star game.
15. NFL 100 commercial. As uninteresting as Super Bowl LIII was, that’s how good the National Football League commercial filled with past and present pro football greats was.
14. Burger King. I like Andy Warhol. I like Burger King. The commercial in which Burger King showed footage of the late pop artist eating a Whopper just seemed weird.
13. Kash Daniel. As the charismatic UK linebacker showed again in the local Super Bowl commercial the Kentucky football program ran Sunday, Daniel’s destiny is to become the biggest star in American professional wrestling.
12 UK Hoops recruiting. Matthew Mitchell’s Kentucky women’s basketball program picked up its first two verbal commitments for the class of 2020 in recent days.
11. Nyah Leveretter. Last Wednesday, the 6-foot-2 forward from Westwood High School in South Carolina announced her commitment to UK over offers from Florida, Clemson and South Carolina, among others.
10. Averaging a double-double. According to The State, the Columbia, S.C., newspaper, Leveretter was averaging 12 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks a game at the time of her commitment.
9. Erin Toller. On Sunday, Sacred Heart Academy point guard Toller announced her choice of UK. The 5-foot-6 junior also held offers from Tennessee, Xavier, Western Kentucky and Northern Kentucky, among others.
8. Faced ample adversity. Last season as a sophomore, Toller was averaging 10.2 points and 4.3 rebounds when her season ended Feb. 12 due to a torn ACL in her left knee. This season, Toller was a week from returning when she tore the ACL in her right knee in a practice and is out for the year.
7. Other in-state recruits. Kentucky has offered scholarships to two other in-state players in the class of 2020 — guards Maddie Scherr of Ryle and Shelby Calhoun of Christian Academy of Louisville.
6. Greg Mason. Congratulations to the Centre College men’s basketball coach. When the Colonels beat Hendrix 62-49 Sunday, it made Mason (383-147) the all-time coaching wins leader in school history.
5. Passed his former coach. Mason, who led Shelby County to the 1990 Sweet Sixteen as a high school player, is a 1994 Centre graduate who scored 1,082 career points while playing for Tom Bryant. It was Bryant who Mason passed to become Centre’s winningest coach.
4. WKU three-point streak. If Coach Rick Stansbury’s Hilltoppers make at least one three-point shot in Thursday’s game at Rice, it will be the 1,000th consecutive game in which a Western Kentucky men’s basketball team has made a trey.
3. Only three others. If it happens, Western will be only the fourth men’s NCAA Divison I program in the country with a current, made three-pointer streak of at least 1,000 games, joining UNLV (1,060), Vanderbilt (1,052) and Duke (1,042).
2. Kentucky’s old streak. Of course, the Kentucky Wildcats had made a three-pointer in 1,047 straight games before going 0-of-6 from behind the arc in their 78-73 win over Davidson last season in the NCAA Tournament round of 64.
1. UK’s new streak. If you are counting, the Wildcats current streak of games with a made three-pointer sits at 23.
