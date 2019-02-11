Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s Kentucky vs. LSU game

Is Kentucky now a player-driven team?

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 5 Kentucky (20-3, 9-1 SEC) and No. 19 LSU (19-4, 9-1 SEC):

Game time is at 7 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Laura Rutledge

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 135; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live updates: Follow live updates from Rupp Arena at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The LSU roster: Click here

How Kentucky and LSU match up: Click here

Kentucky vs. LSU series history: Click here

For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

