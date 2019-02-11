Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s Kentucky vs. LSU game

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 5 Kentucky (20-3, 9-1 SEC) and No. 19 LSU (19-4, 9-1 SEC):
Game time is at 7 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Laura Rutledge
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 135; Internet 961
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Follow live updates from Rupp Arena at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The LSU roster: Click here
How Kentucky and LSU match up: Click here
Kentucky vs. LSU series history: Click here
For comprehensive post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
