Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Tennessee game

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 5 Kentucky (20-4, 9-2 SEC) and No. 1 Tennessee (23-1 11-0 SEC):
Game time is at 8 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington:
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Maria Taylor
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 94; Internet 961
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Tennessee roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Tennessee series history: Click here
How Kentucky and Tennessee match up: Click here
For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
