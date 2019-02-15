Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Tennessee game

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 5 Kentucky (20-4, 9-2 SEC) and No. 1 Tennessee (23-1 11-0 SEC):

Game time is at 8 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington:

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Maria Taylor





Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Since becoming Tennessee head coach, Rick Barnes, right, is 4-3 against Kentucky coach John Calipari, left. Charles Bertram/Michael Thomas

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 94; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

