Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Tennessee game

By Mark Story

February 15, 2019 02:33 PM

Calipari on Vols’ Barnes: I hate playing friends

Kentucky’s John Calipari and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes are good friends but will be opposing coaches on Saturday night in Knoxville.
By
Up Next
Kentucky’s John Calipari and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes are good friends but will be opposing coaches on Saturday night in Knoxville.
By

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 5 Kentucky (20-4, 9-2 SEC) and No. 1 Tennessee (23-1 11-0 SEC):

Game time is at 8 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington:

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Maria Taylor

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Calipari and Barnes
Since becoming Tennessee head coach, Rick Barnes, right, is 4-3 against Kentucky coach John Calipari, left.
Charles Bertram/Michael Thomas

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 94; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Tennessee roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Tennessee series history: Click here

How Kentucky and Tennessee match up: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

mark-story

mark-story

uk-basketball-men

uk-basketball-men

Mark Story

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a H-L sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.

  Comments  