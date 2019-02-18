Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday's Kentucky at Missouri game

By Mark Story

February 18, 2019

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 4 Kentucky (21-4, 10-2 SEC) and Missouri (12-12, 3-9 SEC):

Game time is at 9 p.m. (EST) at Mizzou Arena (capacity 15,061) on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Jimmy Dykes; sideline, Laura Rutledge

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 133; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Missouri roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Missouri series history: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

