Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Auburn game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball game between No. 4 Kentucky (22-4, 11-2 SEC) and Auburn (18-8, 7-6 SEC):
Game time is 1:30 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (seating capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington, Ky.
Television
Network: CBS
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Announcers: Play-by-play, Ian Eagle; analysis, Jim Spanarkel
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27
Spectrum cable: Channel 9
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 135; Internet 961
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Auburn roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Auburn series history: Click here
Read about this season’s first Kentucky-Auburn game: Click here
For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments