Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Auburn game

February 22, 2019 05:26 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball game between No. 4 Kentucky (22-4, 11-2 SEC) and Auburn (18-8, 7-6 SEC):

Game time is 1:30 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (seating capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Ian Eagle; analysis, Jim Spanarkel

Where to find CBS:

Over the air: Channel 27

Spectrum cable: Channel 9

DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 135; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Auburn roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Auburn series history: Click here

Read about this season’s first Kentucky-Auburn game: Click here

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

