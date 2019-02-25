Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Arkansas basketball game

February 25, 2019 02:35 PM

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 4 Kentucky (23-4, 12-2 SEC) and Arkansas (14-13, 5-9 SEC):

Game time is at 9 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Jimmy Dykes; sideline, Laura Rutledge

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 121; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Arkansas roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Arkansas series history: Click here

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

