Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Arkansas basketball game

Where to watch, how to follow, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 4 Kentucky (23-4, 12-2 SEC) and Arkansas (14-13, 5-9 SEC):
Game time is at 9 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Jimmy Dykes; sideline, Laura Rutledge
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 404
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 121; Internet 961
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Arkansas roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Arkansas series history: Click here
For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
