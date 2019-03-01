Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky at Tennessee game

By Mark Story

March 01, 2019 05:46 PM

Is PJ Washington the best player in the SEC?

After scoring 23 points in Kentucky basketball’s 86-69 win over top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, UK sophomore PJ Washington is asked if he’s the best player in the SEC. Washington made nine of 12 shots from the floor.
By
Up Next
After scoring 23 points in Kentucky basketball’s 86-69 win over top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, UK sophomore PJ Washington is asked if he’s the best player in the SEC. Washington made nine of 12 shots from the floor.
By

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball game between No. 4 Kentucky (24-4, 13-2 SEC) and No. 7 Tennessee (25-3, 13-2 SEC):

Game time is 2 p.m. (EST) at Thompson-Boling Arena (capacity 21,678) on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Television

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Ian Eagle; analysis, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill; sideline, Tracy Wolfson

Where to find CBS:

Over the air: Channel 27

Spectrum cable: Channel 9

DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

UK freshman guard Tyler Herro grabbed 13 rebounds in the Wildcats' blowout victory over Tennessee on Saturday night.

By

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 113; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks about his team’s 86-69 loss at Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The top-ranked Volunteers saw their 19-game win streak snapped. UT is now 11-1 in the SEC. UK is 10-2.

By

Internet

Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can livestream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Tennessee roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Tennessee series history: Click here

Read about this season’s first Kentucky-Tennessee game: Click here

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Mark Story

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a H-L sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.

  Comments  