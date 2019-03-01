Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky at Tennessee game

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball game between No. 4 Kentucky (24-4, 13-2 SEC) and No. 7 Tennessee (25-3, 13-2 SEC):
Game time is 2 p.m. (EST) at Thompson-Boling Arena (capacity 21,678) on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Television
Network: CBS
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Announcers: Play-by-play, Ian Eagle; analysis, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill; sideline, Tracy Wolfson
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27
Spectrum cable: Channel 9
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius 113; Internet 961
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can livestream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Tennessee roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Tennessee series history: Click here
Read about this season’s first Kentucky-Tennessee game: Click here
For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments