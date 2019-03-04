Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky at Mississippi game

Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 6 Kentucky (24-5, 13-3 SEC) and Mississippi (19-10, 9-7 SEC):
Game time is at 9 p.m. (EST) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss (capacity 9,500) on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Jimmy Dykes; sideline, Laura Rutledge
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius 81; Internet 81
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Mississippi roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Mississippi series history: Click here
For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
