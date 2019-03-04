Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky at Mississippi game

Mark Story

March 04, 2019

Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 6 Kentucky (24-5, 13-3 SEC) and Mississippi (19-10, 9-7 SEC):

Game time is at 9 p.m. (EST) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss (capacity 9,500) on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Jimmy Dykes; sideline, Laura Rutledge

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius 81; Internet 81

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Mississippi roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Mississippi series history: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

