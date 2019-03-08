Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Florida game

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball game between No. 6 Kentucky (25-5, 14-3 SEC) and Florida (17-13, 9-8 SEC):
Game time is 2 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington.
Television
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Spero Dedes; analysis, Jim Spanarkel
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27
Spectrum cable: Channel 9
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 84; Sirius 84; Internet 84
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can livestream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Florida roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Florida series history: Click here
Read about this season’s first Kentucky-Florida game: Click here
For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
