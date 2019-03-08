Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida game

By Mark Story

March 08, 2019

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball game between No. 6 Kentucky (25-5, 14-3 SEC) and Florida (17-13, 9-8 SEC):

Game time is 2 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 23,500) in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Spero Dedes; analysis, Jim Spanarkel

Where to find CBS:

Over the air: Channel 27

Spectrum cable: Channel 9

DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 84; Sirius 84; Internet 84

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Internet

Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can livestream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

