Where to watch, how to follow, Kentucky vs. Alabama in the SEC Tournament

Where to watch, how to follow, Friday’s men’s basketball SEC Tournament quarterfinals game between the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (26-5, 15-3 SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (18-14, 9-10 SEC):
Game time is at 7 p.m. (EDT) at Bridgestone Arena (capacity 19,395) in downtown Nashville.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 404
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 138; Internet 961
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Alabama roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Alabama series history: Click here
Read about the regular-season Kentucky-Alabama game: Click here
For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments