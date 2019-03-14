Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Kentucky vs. Alabama in the SEC Tournament

By Mark Story

March 14, 2019 09:08 PM

Is UK’s Reid Travis close to returning?

Kentucky basketball assistant coach Kenny Payne talks about the status of forward Reid Travis. The graduate transfer from Stanford has missed four games with a knee sprain. UK plays host to Florida on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
By
Up Next
Kentucky basketball assistant coach Kenny Payne talks about the status of forward Reid Travis. The graduate transfer from Stanford has missed four games with a knee sprain. UK plays host to Florida on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
By

Where to watch, how to follow, Friday’s men’s basketball SEC Tournament quarterfinals game between the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (26-5, 15-3 SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (18-14, 9-10 SEC):

Game time is at 7 p.m. (EDT) at Bridgestone Arena (capacity 19,395) in downtown Nashville.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

UK sophomore PJ Washington talks about why he and his Kentucky teammates decided not go home for spring break this week — following the team's win over Florida on Saturday.

By

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 138; Internet 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari said that after being given the option to go home for spring break, his team decided to stay in Lexington. Freshman Keldon Johnson said he would have liked to go home, but it all worked out.

By

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Alabama roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Alabama series history: Click here

Read about the regular-season Kentucky-Alabama game: Click here

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Mark Story

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a H-L sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.

  Comments  