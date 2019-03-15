Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, UK vs. Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinals

By Mark Story

March 15, 2019 11:25 PM

UK’s Immanuel Quickley was perfect from three-point range against Alabama

Kentucky basketball freshman Immanuel Quickley talks to the media after scoring 12 points in UK’s 73-55 win over Alabama in the SEC Tournament on Friday, March 15, 2019. Quickley was a perfect three-from-three from three-point range.
Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s men’s basketball SEC Tournament semifinals game between the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (27-5) and the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (28-4):

Game time is around 3:25 p.m. (EDT) at Bridgestone Arena (capacity 19,395) in downtown Nashville.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Laura Rutledge

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

 

Kentucky basketball sophomore PJ Washington talks about getting Reid Travis back in UK’s 73-55 win over Alabama in the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Washington had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

 

Kentucky basketball freshman Tyler Herro led the way with 20 points as the Wildcats defeated Alabama 73-55 on Friday, March 15, 2019, in a quarterfinal game of the SEC Tournament in Nashville. UK welcomed back Reid Travis from injury.

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

