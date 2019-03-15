Where to watch, how to follow, UK vs. Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinals

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s men’s basketball SEC Tournament semifinals game between the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (27-5) and the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (28-4):
Game time is around 3:25 p.m. (EDT) at Bridgestone Arena (capacity 19,395) in downtown Nashville.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Karl Ravech; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Laura Rutledge
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Tennessee roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Tennessee series history: Click here
Read about the first regular-season Kentucky-Tennessee game: Click here
Read about the second regular-season Kentucky-Tennessee game: Click here
For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
