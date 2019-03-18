Where to watch, how to follow, Thursday’s UK vs. Abilene Christian NCAA tourney game

Where to watch and how to follow Thursday’s men’s college basketball game between No. 2 seed Kentucky (27-6) and No. 15 seed Abilene Christian (27-6):
Game time is 7:10 p.m. (EDT) at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena (capacity 15,000) in Jacksonville, Fla.
Television
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Ian Eagle; analysis, Jim Spanarkel; sideline, Jamie Erdahl
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27
Spectrum cable: Channel 9
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 202; Sirius 136; Internet 972
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can livestream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Abilene Christian roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian series history: First meeting
For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
