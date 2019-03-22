Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Wofford NCAA tourney game

By Mark Story

March 22, 2019 11:13 AM

Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson: ‘Don’t think about it, just hoop’

Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson talks to the media after scoring 25 points in UK’s 79-44 win over Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. UK advanced to Saturday’s second round in Jacksonville, Fla.
By
Up Next
Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson talks to the media after scoring 25 points in UK’s 79-44 win over Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. UK advanced to Saturday’s second round in Jacksonville, Fla.
By

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s NCAA Tournament game between Midwest Region No. 2 seed Kentucky (28-6) and No. 7 seed Wofford (30-4):

Game time is around 2:40 p.m. (EDT) at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (capacity 15,000) in Jacksonville, Fla.

Television

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Ian Eagle; analysis, Jim Spanarkel; sideline, Jamie Erdahl

Where to find CBS:

Over the air: Channel 27

Spectrum cable: Channel 9

DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Kentucky is heading into the NCAA Tournament seeking their ninth National Championship. Here's a look back at how the program, along with Coach Calipari, has fared in March.

By

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Kentucky forward Reid Travis said the team hopes to have PJ Washington for Thursday night’s NCAA Tournament opener against Abilene Christian. Washington has been wearing a walking boot as a precaution, according to UK.

By

Internet

Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can livestream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Wofford roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Wofford series history: First meeting

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Mark Story

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a H-L sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.

  Comments  