Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky vs. Houston NCAA tourney game

By Mark Story

March 25, 2019 01:12 PM

UK’s Jemarl Baker just wanted to make an impact

Kentucky basketball’s Jemarl Baker talks to the media about playing a key role off the bench in UK’s 62-56 win over Wofford in a second round game of the NCAA Tournament on March 23, 2019. The Wildcats lay next week in Kansas City.
By
Up Next
Kentucky basketball’s Jemarl Baker talks to the media about playing a key role off the bench in UK’s 62-56 win over Wofford in a second round game of the NCAA Tournament on March 23, 2019. The Wildcats lay next week in Kansas City.
By

Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s men’s NCAA Tournament game between Midwest Region No. 2 seed Kentucky (29-6) and No. 3 seed Houston (33-3):

Game time is around 9:59 p.m. (EDT) at the Sprint Center (seating capacity 18,972) in Kansas City:

Television

Network: TBS

Where to find TBS:

Spectrum cable: Channel 18

DISH Network: Channel 139

DirecTV: Channel 247

Kentucky is heading into the NCAA Tournament seeking their ninth National Championship. Here's a look back at how the program, along with Coach Calipari, has fared in March.

By

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Kentucky senior Reid Travis talks about taking off the knee brace he was wearing to support his previously injured knee. Travis scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in UK’s 62-56 win over Wofford on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

By

Internet

Live updates: Follow along with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can livestream the game online at ncaa.com.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Houston roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Houston series history: Click here

For full postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Mark Story

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a H-L sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.

  Comments  