Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky vs. Houston NCAA tourney game

Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s men’s NCAA Tournament game between Midwest Region No. 2 seed Kentucky (29-6) and No. 3 seed Houston (33-3):
Game time is around 9:59 p.m. (EDT) at the Sprint Center (seating capacity 18,972) in Kansas City:
Television
Network: TBS
Where to find TBS:
Spectrum cable: Channel 18
DISH Network: Channel 139
DirecTV: Channel 247
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Follow along with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can livestream the game online at ncaa.com.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Houston roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Houston series history: Click here
For full postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
