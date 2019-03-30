Where to watch, how to follow, Sunday’s Kentucky vs. Auburn NCAA tourney game

Where to watch and how to follow Sunday’s men’s NCAA Tournament game between Midwest Region No. 2 seed Kentucky (30-6) and No. 5 seed Auburn (29-9):
Game time is 2:20 p.m. (EDT) at the Sprint Center (capacity 18,972) in Kansas City.
Television
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Ian Eagle; analysis, Jim Spanarkel; sideline, Jamie Erdahl
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27
Spectrum cable: Channel 9
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius 84, Internet 84
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live updates: Follow along with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can livestream the game online at ncaa.com.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
For full postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
