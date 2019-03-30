Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Sunday’s Kentucky vs. Auburn NCAA tourney game

By Mark Story

March 30, 2019 12:06 PM

Kentucky's PJ Washington and Tyler Herro discuss how the team was able to hold off a comeback by Houston.
Kansas City

Where to watch and how to follow Sunday’s men’s NCAA Tournament game between Midwest Region No. 2 seed Kentucky (30-6) and No. 5 seed Auburn (29-9):

Game time is 2:20 p.m. (EDT) at the Sprint Center (capacity 18,972) in Kansas City.

Television

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Ian Eagle; analysis, Jim Spanarkel; sideline, Jamie Erdahl

Where to find CBS:

Over the air: Channel 27

Spectrum cable: Channel 9

DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius 84, Internet 84

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Kentucky forward Reid Travis talks about teammate PJ Washington, who returned from a foot injury to help the Cats’ beat Houston 62-58 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City.

Internet

Live updates: Follow along with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can livestream the game online at ncaa.com.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Auburn roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Auburn series history: Click here

For full postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

