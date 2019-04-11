Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky football Blue-White Spring Game
Where to watch, how to follow, Friday’s Kentucky Wildcats football Blue-White Spring Game:
Game time is 6 p.m. at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Chris Cotter; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Tom Luginbill
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 404
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630
Satellite radio: Sirius/XM SEC Radio Channel 374
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @HLpreps; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
