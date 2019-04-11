Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky football Blue-White Spring Game

Terry Wilson feels more comfortable in second spring at UK UK quarterback Terry Wilson talks about the opening days of spring practice with the Wildcats football teams. Wilson is returning to Kentucky for his second season as the starter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UK quarterback Terry Wilson talks about the opening days of spring practice with the Wildcats football teams. Wilson is returning to Kentucky for his second season as the starter.

Where to watch, how to follow, Friday’s Kentucky Wildcats football Blue-White Spring Game:

Game time is 6 p.m. at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Chris Cotter; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Tom Luginbill

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM SEC Radio Channel 374

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel





Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @HLpreps; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

For full post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

