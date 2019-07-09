Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway

Racing or riding, horsepower costs money, Kyle Busch jokes

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch visited the Kentucky Horse Park with his wife, Samantha, and son, Brexton, 2. Busch is a two-time Quaker State 400 winner at Kentucky Motor Speedway. By
Where to watch, how to follow this week’s NASCAR races at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta:

Monster Energy Cup Series

What: Quaker State 400 Presented by Wal-Mart

When: Saturday, July 13

Green flag: 7:30 p.m. (qualifying is Friday, July 12, at 6 p.m.)

Defending champion: Martin Truex Jr.

TELEVISION

NBC Sports Network

Spectrum Cable: Channel 54

DISH Network: Channel 159

DirecTV: Channel 603

RADIO

Performance Racing Network

Over-the-air: WLXO-FM 96.1, Lexington; WHIR-AM 1230, Danville

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 90, Sirius Channel 90, Internet Channel 90

STREAMING

NBC Sports app (for information, https://www.nbcsports.com/live/2019-07-13)

TICKETS

Adult tickets start at $69 and children 12-and-under are $10 (two $10 children’s tickets per paid adult ticket). Visit https://www.kentuckyspeedway.com/tickets/ or call (859) 578-2300

Martin Truex Jr.
Martin Truex Jr. celebrated in Victory Lane in 2017 after winning the first of his back-to-back victories in the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. Timothy D. Easley Associated Press

Xfinity Series

What: Alsco 300

When: Friday, July 12

4 p.m. — Qualifying

7:30 p.m. — Green flag

Defending champion: Christopher Bell

TELEVISION

NBC Sports Network

Spectrum Cable: Channel 54

DISH Network: Channel 159

DirecTV: Channel 603

RADIO

Performance Racing Network

Over-the-air: WHIR-AM 1230, Danville

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 90, Sirius Channel 90, Internet Channel 90

STREAMING

NBC Sports app (for information, https://www.nbcsports.com/live/2019-07-12)

TICKETS

Adult tickets start at $49 and children 12-and-under are free (two free children per paid adult ticket). Visit https://www.kentuckyspeedway.com/tickets/ or call (859) 578-2300

Bell.jpg
Christopher Bell celebrated in Victory Lane after winning the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway. Jerry Markland Getty Images

Gander Outdoor Truck Series

What: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225

When: Thursday, July 11

4 p.m. — Qualifying

7:30 p.m. — Green flag

Defending champion: Ben Rhodes

TELEVISION

FOX Sports 1

Spectrum Cable: Channel 67

DISH Network: Channel 150

DirecTV: Channel 219

RADIO

Motor Racing Network

Sattelite Radio: XM Channel 90, Sirius Channel 90, Internet Channel 90

STREAMING

Either foxsportsgo.com or the FOX Sports GO app, depending on your TV service provider.

TICKETS

Adult tickets start at $39 and children 12-and-under are free (two free children per paid adult ticket). Visit https://www.kentuckyspeedway.com/tickets/ or call (859) 578-2300

Ben Rhodes after win.jpg
Louisville native Ben Rhodes, 21, became the first Kentuckian to win a NASCAR national touring series race at Kentucky Speedway when he won the Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 last year. HHP/Harold Hinson Kentucky Speedway

