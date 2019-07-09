Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway
Racing or riding, horsepower costs money, Kyle Busch jokes
Where to watch, how to follow this week’s NASCAR races at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta:
Monster Energy Cup Series
What: Quaker State 400 Presented by Wal-Mart
When: Saturday, July 13
Green flag: 7:30 p.m. (qualifying is Friday, July 12, at 6 p.m.)
Defending champion: Martin Truex Jr.
TELEVISION
Spectrum Cable: Channel 54
DISH Network: Channel 159
DirecTV: Channel 603
RADIO
Over-the-air: WLXO-FM 96.1, Lexington; WHIR-AM 1230, Danville
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 90, Sirius Channel 90, Internet Channel 90
NBC Sports app (for information, https://www.nbcsports.com/live/2019-07-13)
Adult tickets start at $69 and children 12-and-under are $10 (two $10 children’s tickets per paid adult ticket). Visit https://www.kentuckyspeedway.com/tickets/ or call (859) 578-2300
Xfinity Series
What: Alsco 300
When: Friday, July 12
4 p.m. — Qualifying
7:30 p.m. — Green flag
Defending champion: Christopher Bell
TELEVISION
Spectrum Cable: Channel 54
DISH Network: Channel 159
DirecTV: Channel 603
RADIO
Over-the-air: WHIR-AM 1230, Danville
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 90, Sirius Channel 90, Internet Channel 90
NBC Sports app (for information, https://www.nbcsports.com/live/2019-07-12)
Adult tickets start at $49 and children 12-and-under are free (two free children per paid adult ticket). Visit https://www.kentuckyspeedway.com/tickets/ or call (859) 578-2300
Gander Outdoor Truck Series
What: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225
When: Thursday, July 11
4 p.m. — Qualifying
7:30 p.m. — Green flag
Defending champion: Ben Rhodes
TELEVISION
Spectrum Cable: Channel 67
DISH Network: Channel 150
DirecTV: Channel 219
RADIO
Sattelite Radio: XM Channel 90, Sirius Channel 90, Internet Channel 90
Either foxsportsgo.com or the FOX Sports GO app, depending on your TV service provider.
Adult tickets start at $39 and children 12-and-under are free (two free children per paid adult ticket). Visit https://www.kentuckyspeedway.com/tickets/ or call (859) 578-2300
