Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s football opener vs. Toledo
Drake Jackson gives scouting report on Kentucky’s defensive line
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s 2019 college football season opener between Kentucky and Toledo:
Game time is noon (12 p.m.) Saturday at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) in Lexington, Ky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Alyssa Lang
Where to find the SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 135, Internet Channel 961
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @joshmooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Toledo roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Toledo depth chart: Click here
How the Wildcats and Rockets match up: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments