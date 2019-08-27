Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s football opener vs. Toledo

Drake Jackson gives scouting report on Kentucky’s defensive line After UK football’s first scrimmage of fall camp on Aug. 10, 2019, center Drake Jackson talks about the team’s defensive line and linebackers, including Quinton Bohanna, TJ Carter, Deandre Square, Chris Oats, Jared Casey and Xavier Peters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After UK football’s first scrimmage of fall camp on Aug. 10, 2019, center Drake Jackson talks about the team’s defensive line and linebackers, including Quinton Bohanna, TJ Carter, Deandre Square, Chris Oats, Jared Casey and Xavier Peters.

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s 2019 college football season opener between Kentucky and Toledo:

Game time is noon (12 p.m.) Saturday at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) in Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Alyssa Lang

Where to find the SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 135, Internet Channel 961

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @joshmooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Toledo roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Toledo depth chart: Click here

How the Wildcats and Rockets match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

